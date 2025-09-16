CS Chairs Meeting To Reviews Agriculture Roadmap Interventions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:03 PM
Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting on Agriculture Department's roadmap interventions and reviewed t progress on various initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and development in province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting on Agriculture Department's roadmap interventions and reviewed t progress on various initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and development in province.
The meeting was attended by concerned secretary and relevant officials. The meeting directed timely accomplishment of targets within set timelines.
Key interventions included converting wild olive trees to oil-bearing European varieties were discussed. The meeting was told that about plantation of olive trees in merged districts.
Meeting was also informed about initiatives including reclamation of 5,000 acres of cultivable waste land, and GIS mapping of major crops like wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and fruits.
The CS emphasized the importance of certification for olive export and directed necessary steps be taken.
Functionalization and improvement of Farm Services Centers were highlighted focusing on one-window operations for farmer convenience, establishment of functional management committees and operationalization of available machinery.
CS directed the Agriculture officials to collaborate with Planning and Development Department to rationalize and expedite departmental projects and roadmap interventions, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing agricultural development and farmer welfare in KP.
Recent Stories
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..
RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall owners amid poor tax collectio ..
CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions
Gold prices hit fresh record highs ahead of Fed decision
Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum
Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief
PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages
Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court grants bail to co-accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation of first wheat poli ..21 seconds ago
-
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governance22 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for ..23 seconds ago
-
CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions28 seconds ago
-
Intl Buddhist monks delegation visits Lahore Museum9 minutes ago
-
Reham Khan urges national unity for flood relief9 minutes ago
-
PM directs complete assessment of rain, flood damages9 minutes ago
-
Gujrat Development Projects corruption case: Court grants bail to co-accused9 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt taking revolutionary steps for sports promotion: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Sh ..9 minutes ago
-
Four held for stealing wheat from PASSCO center3 hours ago
-
Over 1,500 vehicles penalized, 2 seized in safety drive3 hours ago
-
TDCP MD visits Murree, reviews initiatives to promote tourism3 hours ago