CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary (CS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah on Tuesday chaired a meeting on Agriculture Department's roadmap interventions and reviewed t progress on various initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and development in province.

The meeting was attended by concerned secretary and relevant officials. The meeting directed timely accomplishment of targets within set timelines.

Key interventions included converting wild olive trees to oil-bearing European varieties were discussed. The meeting was told that about plantation of olive trees in merged districts.

Meeting was also informed about initiatives including reclamation of 5,000 acres of cultivable waste land, and GIS mapping of major crops like wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and fruits.

The CS emphasized the importance of certification for olive export and directed necessary steps be taken.

Functionalization and improvement of Farm Services Centers were highlighted focusing on one-window operations for farmer convenience, establishment of functional management committees and operationalization of available machinery.

CS directed the Agriculture officials to collaborate with Planning and Development Department to rationalize and expedite departmental projects and roadmap interventions, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing agricultural development and farmer welfare in KP.