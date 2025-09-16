Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness

Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jameel Ahmed Soomro visited the Moria Loop Bund and Burra Patan on Tuesday to assess the flood preparedness in the region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jameel Ahmed Soomro visited the Moria Loop Bund and Burra Patan on Tuesday to assess the flood preparedness in the region.

During his visit, Chief Engineer of the Irrigation Department, Mukhtiar Abro, briefed him on the inflow of floodwaters and the current embankment situation.

Talking to media, Soomro stated that the floodwaters coming from India had caused significant devastation in Punjab, submerging towns, villages, and settlements in South Punjab. He said that the Sindh government and the Irrigation Department were preparing for a super flood, expecting an inflow of 1.1 to 1.15 million cusecs of water into the Indus River.

Soomro emphasized that the flood-affected people of Punjab are their brothers, and their sufferings are their own. He highlighted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had suspended all party activities until relief and rehabilitation work for the flood victims is completed.

The PPP chairman, along with the party's elected representatives, has been visiting the embankments at different times to oversee the preparations.

The MPA mentioned that the water discharge at Sukkur Barrage had reached 518,000 cusecs and that the Irrigation Department is working to mitigate the pressure on the right bank of the Indus River. He added that the Sindh government and the Irrigation Department will continue working on this issue, as the economy depends on the Indus River.

In a separate development, Soomro mentioned that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had offered condolences to Ameer Bux Bhutto on the demise of Sardar Mumtaz Ali Bhutto, and he welcomed the gesture, suggesting that a potential unity among the three families would be a positive development.