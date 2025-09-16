Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governance

In a major step toward modernizing public administration, the Balochistan Information and Public Relations Department is set to roll out an e-filing system, aligning with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti’s vision for efficient and transparent governance

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) In a major step toward modernizing public administration, the Balochistan Information and Public Relations Department is set to roll out an e-filing system, aligning with Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti’s vision for efficient and transparent governance.

The initiative aims to streamline departmental operations, optimize the use of public resources, and eliminate delays caused by traditional paper-based workflows.

According to Secretary of Information and Public Relations, Imran Khan, implementation is already underway, with full deployment expected soon.

“The e-filing system will significantly enhance the department’s efficiency and transparency,” Imran Khan added. “It will also deliver direct benefits to citizens by accelerating decision-making processes.

”

He said the system will digitize all stages of file preparation and approval, reducing reliance on physical documentation and enabling faster, more accountable administration.

Imran Khan highlighted Chief Minister Bugti’s consistent emphasis on leveraging technology to reform governance structures. He reaffirmed the department’s commitment to realizing this digital transformation.

The Secretary said that the e-filing system is expected to build institutional capacity and foster interdepartmental collaboration.

He expressed confidence that other provincial departments will follow suit, helping to establish a province-wide shift from manual paperwork to digital systems.