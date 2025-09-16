Open Menu

Special Campaign For Safety Of Schoolchildren

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren

Deputy Commissioner (DC) launched a special campaign to ensure the safety of schoolchildren traveling in rickshaws

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) launched a special campaign to ensure the safety of schoolchildren traveling in rickshaws.

Declaring children’s protection during school hours as the administration’s top priority, the Deputy Commissioner ordered strict measures against overloading and the installation of unauthorized seats in rickshaws.

As part of the campaign, Assistant Commissioner and Secretary RTA Haris Hameed, along with traffic police, removed extra seats from several vehicles.

He said that fines would be imposed on violators and warned that overloading poses a serious threat to the lives of children.

He also appealed to parents to send their children to school only in approved and safe vehicles. Educational institutions were being engaged to spread awareness about the campaign, he added.

The Assistant Commissioner added that an RTA helpline was available for citizens to register complaints or share evidence of unsafe practices.

Recent Stories

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Champio ..

UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..

31 minutes ago
 Global acclaim for professional organisation of Yo ..

Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..

1 hour ago
 Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to asse ..

Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federa ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing sy ..

Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, re ..

Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..

13 minutes ago
RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall ..

RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall owners amid poor tax collectio ..

13 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap i ..

CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions

13 minutes ago
 Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren

Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren

12 seconds ago
 Acting President Gilani underlines significance of ..

Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes

13 seconds ago
 Faculty training workshop held at USKT

Faculty training workshop held at USKT

14 seconds ago
 Gold prices hit fresh record highs ahead of Fed de ..

Gold prices hit fresh record highs ahead of Fed decision

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan