Special Campaign For Safety Of Schoolchildren
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) launched a special campaign to ensure the safety of schoolchildren traveling in rickshaws
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) launched a special campaign to ensure the safety of schoolchildren traveling in rickshaws.
Declaring children’s protection during school hours as the administration’s top priority, the Deputy Commissioner ordered strict measures against overloading and the installation of unauthorized seats in rickshaws.
As part of the campaign, Assistant Commissioner and Secretary RTA Haris Hameed, along with traffic police, removed extra seats from several vehicles.
He said that fines would be imposed on violators and warned that overloading poses a serious threat to the lives of children.
He also appealed to parents to send their children to school only in approved and safe vehicles. Educational institutions were being engaged to spread awareness about the campaign, he added.
The Assistant Commissioner added that an RTA helpline was available for citizens to register complaints or share evidence of unsafe practices.
