Rana Sanaullah Lauds Role Of Institutions, Punjab CM In Flood Relief
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 11:21 PM
Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday lauded the role of all concerned institutions and chief minister Punjab for playing active role for helping flood-stricken people
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday lauded the role of all concerned institutions and chief minister Punjab for playing active role for helping flood-stricken people.
The CM Punjab is visiting the flood-hit areas and taking all possible measures for supporting the flood victims, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Heavy rains and floods played havoc in different parts of the country, he said adding that different crops had also been damaged due to flood water.
The Federal and provincial governments are making all out efforts to provide all necessary items and temporary shelter to flood-ravaged people, he stated.
Commenting on terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said it’s a challenge to address the issue of terrorism in KP.
He said that KP PTI leaders should support the operation of security institutions for eliminating menace of terrorism in the provincial parts.
To a question about facilities to PTI founder, he said PTI founder is availing all required facilities in jail as per court orders. He said that PTI leaders should avoid working against the national interest.
Recent Stories
UAE Equestrian Federation: Endurance World Championship in Romania to build on g ..
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA
Global acclaim for professional organisation of Youth Muay Thai World Championsh ..
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation
Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship
Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal
Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation ..
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governanc ..
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amb. Tirmizi pays farewell call on DG UAE GCAA6 minutes ago
-
Soomro visits Moria Loop Bund, Burra Patan to assess flood preparedness14 minutes ago
-
Three-day International Seerat Festival begins46 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation47 seconds ago
-
Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal49 seconds ago
-
Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief54 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation of first wheat poli ..19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Information dept to launch e-filing system for transparent governance19 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working round the clock for relief, rehabilitation of flood victims: Punjab Minister for ..19 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting to reviews agriculture roadmap interventions19 minutes ago
-
Special campaign for safety of schoolchildren3 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani underlines significance of social welfare programmes3 minutes ago