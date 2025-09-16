Rana Sanaullah lauds role of institutions, Punjab CM in flood relief

Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday lauded the role of all concerned institutions and chief minister Punjab for playing active role for helping flood-stricken people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday lauded the role of all concerned institutions and chief minister Punjab for playing active role for helping flood-stricken people.

The CM Punjab is visiting the flood-hit areas and taking all possible measures for supporting the flood victims, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Heavy rains and floods played havoc in different parts of the country, he said adding that different crops had also been damaged due to flood water.

The Federal and provincial governments are making all out efforts to provide all necessary items and temporary shelter to flood-ravaged people, he stated.

Commenting on terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said it’s a challenge to address the issue of terrorism in KP.

He said that KP PTI leaders should support the operation of security institutions for eliminating menace of terrorism in the provincial parts.

To a question about facilities to PTI founder, he said PTI founder is availing all required facilities in jail as per court orders. He said that PTI leaders should avoid working against the national interest.