Govt committed to eradicating polio: Mustafa Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, visited the National Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication, underscoring the government’s continued commitment to eradicating polio.

During his visit, Mustafa Kamal chaired a comprehensive campaign review meeting. He received a detailed briefing from the National Coordinator, Anwar ul Haq, on the polio vaccination campaign conducted from 1 to 7 September 2025.

The briefing highlighted that a total of 19.8 million children across 81 high-risk districts were vaccinated during this campaign. Additionally, the polio campaign in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commenced on 15 September, targeting more than 1.685 million children.

Minister Kamal emphasized that the eradication of polio remains a top national priority, and all available resources are being strategically deployed to achieve this critical objective. He urged the public to disregard any misinformation regarding the polio vaccine, reaffirming that it is completely safe and has been instrumental in achieving polio eradication in countries worldwide.

Addressing operational challenges in specific regions, Minister Kamal directed that local personnel be deployed in areas with persistent refusal cases, stating that concentrated households with refusals can be effectively targeted.

He stressed the importance of strategic communication initiatives to ensure that the campaign message reaches households prior to the arrival of polio vaccination teams, facilitating broader acceptance and coverage.

Highlighting the sacrifices of frontline polio workers, the minister paid tribute to the hundreds of polio workers who have lost their lives in service of this national cause, emphasizing that few countries globally have witnessed such extraordinary dedication by health personnel.

He reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to protecting children’s health and achieving a polio-free nation through coordinated, sustained efforts.