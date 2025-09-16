Open Menu

Pakistan Down Bhutan In SAFF C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 16, 2025 | 11:21 PM

Pakistan made a winning start to their SAFF U17 Championship 2025 campaign in Sri Lanka, securing a convincing 4-0 victory over Bhutan

Muhammad Abdullah was the star of the match, scoring a brilliant hat-trick.

He opened the scoring in the 15th minute before doubling the lead in the 25th minute.

Hamza Yasir extended Pakistan’s advantage with a goal in the 67th minute, while Muhammad Abdullah completed his hat-trick just three minutes later in the 70th minute.

Pakistan will now face Maldives in their second group match on September 19 at 2:30pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan down Bhutan in SAFF C'ship

