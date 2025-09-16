Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif , federal minister discuss formulation of first wheat policy

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Industries & Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday discussed Pakistan’s first comprehensive wheat policy and measures to strengthen wheat reserves in view of recent floods

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Federal Minister for Industries & Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain on Tuesday discussed Pakistan’s first comprehensive wheat policy and measures to strengthen wheat reserves in view of recent floods.

The meeting, held on the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, focused on consultation with provincial governments to frame a national wheat policy.

The federal minister lauded the chief minister’s efforts for providing timely relief to flood-hit people across Punjab.

The two leaders also discussed wheat management strategies and future needs for ensuring food security.

CM Maryam Nawaz briefed Rana Tanveer on provincial steps to enhance wheat production and improve reserve capacity for the coming year.