Acting Secretary Defence Iraqi Ministry of Defence calls on Defence Production Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Lt Gen (Staff) Pilot Ali Muhammad Salim Al Araji, Acting Secretary Defence (Adm) and Deputy Chief of Log Staff, Iraqi Ministry of Defence called on Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal here on Thursday.

The minister stressed the need to further strengthen the cooperation in the areas of defence industry, said a press release issued here.