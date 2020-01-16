Action against factories involved in burning tyres ordered in Lahore

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered action against factories involved in burning tyres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday ordered action against factories involved in burning tyres.

The court also sought a compliance report from all deputy commissioners in this regard.

LHC Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the orders while hearing petitions for controlling environmental pollution and smog.

At the start of proceedings, the petitioner's counsel Ahmad Rafay Alam questioned the steps taken by the environment protection department for monitoring and controlling of smog.

To which, a provincial law officer submitted that a meeting of the environmental committee would be held soon wherein air quality standard would be fixed. He further submitted that 747 brick kilns were sealed across the province to overcome smog whereas low interest loans were being provided to brick kilns for transfer on zigzag technology.

A Lahore Development Authority representative submitted that furnace oil was being prepared in factories by burning tyres and it was also a cause of pollution. He submitted hat at least 500 such factories were working in Punjab.

At this, the court ordered action against such factories and also sought a compliance report.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Siddique, on behalf of a petitioner, submitted that there was no system for monitoring of power plants operated with coal, therefore, environmental pollution caused by coal could not be determined.

An agriculture department officer submitted that there was no effects of coal on commodities. However, per acre production of cotton did decline but it was due to increase in cost of production.

Subsequently, the court adjourning further hearing sought a report from the agriculture department over impact of coal on commodities.