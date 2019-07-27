UrduPoint.com
Action Against Illegal Housing Society

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday took action against illegal housing society 'Lahore Villas' situated at Raiwind Road.

On the directives of LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam, the staff of Directorate of Estate Management for Private Housing Schemes (DEMPHS) demolished under-construction model house, site office and canteens of the housing scheme.

According to the LDA sources, the DEMPHS Director Bushra Naseer supervised the operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

