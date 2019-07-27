Action Against Illegal Housing Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:18 PM
Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday took action against illegal housing society 'Lahore Villas' situated at Raiwind Road
On the directives of LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam, the staff of Directorate of Estate Management for Private Housing Schemes (DEMPHS) demolished under-construction model house, site office and canteens of the housing scheme.
According to the LDA sources, the DEMPHS Director Bushra Naseer supervised the operation.