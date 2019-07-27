(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) : Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday took action against illegal housing society ' Lahore Villas' situated at Raiwind

On the directives of LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam, the staff of Directorate of Estate Management for Private Housing Schemes (DEMPHS) demolished under-construction model house, site office and canteens of the housing scheme.

According to the LDA sources, the DEMPHS Director Bushra Naseer supervised the operation.