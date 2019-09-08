Action being taken against policemen over torture of accused: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday said that departmental action was being taken against the policemen involved in torture of citizens as they deserve no leniency.

He said that in case of any misbehaviour with citizens, private lockup or custodial torture in any districts, senior officers would be held accountable.

He expressed these views while issuing directions to the officers taking notice of the torture of a woman in Vehari.

After the IGP took notice of the incident, RPO Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan visited the house of police torture victim woman and assured her of complete cooperation and strict action against the accused policemen.

A police team, under the supervision of SP Investigation Vehari, registered an FIR as per the statement of affected woman Zahoor Elahi. The police team had arrested eight accused out of 13 including DSP, SHO, In-charge CIA, In-charge IT, Muharrar and three others while raids were also being conducted for the arrest of remaining accused.

However, Arif Nawaz Khan suspended the SDPO Sadar Vehari Tariq Pervaiz over charge of misconduct and inefficiency and directed him to report to Central Police Office.