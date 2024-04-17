Action Taken Against Overpricing Of Roti, Naan
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sale of roti and naan at the prescribed rates across the district is being ensured.
In this regard, the price Control Magistrates of the district, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Japa, are actively involved.
The Price Control Magistrates inspected 158 locations across the district on April 17 to ensure the implementation of the newly set rates for roti and naan. During this, 18 individuals were found overcharging.
The Price Control Magistrates immediately imposed a fine of Rs 52,500 on the violators, arrested 6 individuals, and registered FIRs against 3 individuals at the relevant police stations.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank
COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches1 minute ago
-
50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs1 minute ago
-
USAID launches $10mln climate financing initiative in Pakistan1 minute ago
-
Wheat, flour transportation without legal documents prohibited2 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of double-murder accused2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner briefed about health facilities11 minutes ago
-
Aged man commits suicide11 minutes ago
-
Food Minister warns bakers over Roti prices12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on drug peddlers intensifies across Sindh21 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife, sister21 minutes ago
-
SMIU Associations' delegation meets VC21 minutes ago
-
6 cops suspended over abuse of powers, corruption22 minutes ago