Action Taken Against Overpricing Of Roti, Naan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Action taken against overpricing of roti, naan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sale of roti and naan at the prescribed rates across the district is being ensured.

In this regard, the price Control Magistrates of the district, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Japa, are actively involved.

The Price Control Magistrates inspected 158 locations across the district on April 17 to ensure the implementation of the newly set rates for roti and naan. During this, 18 individuals were found overcharging.

The Price Control Magistrates immediately imposed a fine of Rs 52,500 on the violators, arrested 6 individuals, and registered FIRs against 3 individuals at the relevant police stations.

