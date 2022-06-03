UrduPoint.com

Activation Of Sindh Public Service Commission Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday presided over a meeting to activate the Sindh Public Service Commission on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh

Secretary Services Muhammad Saleem Rajput, Additional Secretary Services Ghulam Ali Brahmani and other officers participated.

The meeting deliberated in detail to activate the Sindh Public Service Commission and it was decided that the commission would be made functional in the shortest possible time.

The meeting also decided to complete the legal process to activate the commission within two to three weeks.

The Administrator Karachi said that this is the future of thousands of youth of Sindh and this commission must be activated so that the youth of Sindh can be provided better employment opportunities according to their potential.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab would present report of this second meeting to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah so that necessary decisions and steps can be taken.

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Ghulam Ali Murad Ali Shah Employment SPSC

