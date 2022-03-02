ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Well known Pakistani actor, Furqan Qureshi's mother passed away on Wednesday after battling with cancer.

The 'Bharaas' actor took to social media and shared the heartbreaking news "By the will of Lord, my mother left us for the better world peacefully at fajr prayer today." "Please recite Surah al Fateha for her maghfirat" Furqan requested his fans.

"Namaz-e-Janaza at Masjid Usman Ghani (next to McDonald's Sea View) by Asr prayers, today," he ended the note by informing his friends and family about last rituals.

Earlier, Furqan requested his fans to pray for his mother's health.

"It is Shab e Miraj in Pakistan tonight. Not sure if it is so in your respective religions too. Meant to humbly request each one of you to please especially pray for my mother's relief and ease as she is suffering a great deal from 4th stage cancer and was in a lot of agony."Actors Fahad Sheikh, Zoya Nasir, Nimra Khan, Tooba Siddiqui and hundreds of fans offered condolences to Furqan Qureshi on the death of his mother.