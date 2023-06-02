Actor Rafi Khawar known as 'Nanha' remembered on his death anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The 36th death anniversary of the famous film, tv actor, and comedian Rafi Khawar known as 'Nanha' was observed on Friday.

Born on August 3, 1942, Rafi Khawar started his career in 1966 by featuring in the urdu film `Watan Ka Sipahi.

' He played a lead role in the film 'Tehka Pehlwan' in 1979, and in the same year his film 'Dubai Chalo' went well at the box office.

He worked in many super hit films and TV dramas including 'Alif Noon'.

His ptv drama 'Alif Noon' ran for more than two decades in the early '80s. He rose to fame with the character 'Nanha' in the drama.

He got two Nigar Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Comedian in 1977 and 1983.

He died on June 2 in 1986 in Lahore.

His services to the film industry and TV would always be remembered.