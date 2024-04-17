AD Environment Inspects 10 Brick Kilns
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 10:29 PM
According to the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza, Assistant Director Environment Umer Daraz conducted inspections of 10 brick kilns on Pasrur Road to prevent smog and ensure the use of zigzag technology
Meanwhile, 5 brick kilns were shut down while on the violation 3 brick kilns were sealed and were fined Rs 100,000 each.
The Assistant Director (AD) Environment said that they are using all resources to ensure the implementation of zigzag technology to prevent smog under the policy of the Punjab government.
