AD health visits THQ Nawagai, BHUs

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Assistant Director Health Department Niaz Afridi Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), Basic Health Units (BHUs) and expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the cleanliness and absent of staff.

On this occasion, he visited THQ Naogai, Lowi Sam, BHU at his first opportunity and expressed grief and anger over the plight of faulty health mobile vehicles parked at DHU office Khar. The vehicles were provided by the Health Department for emergency services to the tribal districts, but it was poorly handled and did not care after.

He also order the DHO Bajaur to take immediate disciplinary action against employees due to the filthy situation, heaps of garbage insides the BHU with no step was taken cleanliness. He also checked the expiration of medicines including facilities provided to patients in various hospitals, while documenting other issues including staff shortage in hospitals.

Talking to media persons at DHO office, Niaz Afridi said that health department was working hard to provide best possible healthcare facilities to the people of the merged tribal districts and in this regard more funds would be provided in the next budget.

Replying to a question, he said that the budget for anti-rubies vaccine has been provided by the health department and a sufficient quantity of these vaccines were being provided to the hospitals in all the districts including Bajaur.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr. Adnan said that they had taken adequate steps for the prevention of COVID-19 and care of patients with quarantine centers, including precautionary measures from day one. Steps were taken, but unfortunately our people did not follow SOPs that was causing increase in cornoavirus.

"Now that the virus has spread to Bajaur, we urge people to exercise precautions, use sanitizers, masks and gloves, while avoid using of ice and cold drinks," he added. The people have been advised to contact MS or DHO for high fever, headache, cough or other symptoms if any so that timely precaution will be taken.