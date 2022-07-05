UrduPoint.com

ADC Ameer Hassan Gets Additional Charge Of CEO MWMC

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ADC Ameer Hassan gets additional charge of CEO MWMC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Hassan on Tuesday assumed additional charge of chief executive officer of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

Mohammad Farooq Dogar was serving as CEO MWMC, however he left for Lahore to join Public, Policy and Governance course for two months.

After assuming the charge, Ameer Hassan convened an emergency meeting of the management.

Addressing the meeting, he said Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals for the company. All the workers will have to work together to improve cleanliness in the city. He maintained that every officer of the company would be considered a part of the operational team during Eid days.

The CEO canceled the Eid holidays of all the officers and other employees of the all departments of the company. He tasked the operational department to make all urban union council zero waste before Eid. Temporary transfer stations for collection of offals of sacrificial animals should be set up at appropriate places and thorough cleaning should be done at these places, he said.

Ameer Hasan directed the company management to respect the field workers and make arrangements for the supply of cold drinking water for them in the field. The workers will use gloves and masks during work. The additional commissioner said that he would meet every worker of the company in the field.

