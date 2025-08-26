Open Menu

ADC Chairs Meeting On Anti-human Trafficking & Child Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ADC chairs meeting on anti-human trafficking & child protection

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner-II (ADC-II) Saba Kalwar chaired a joint meeting of Anti-Human Trafficking, Anti-Bonded Labour Monitoring and Implementation Committee and the District Coordination Committee on Child Protection here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Police Department, SSP Office Human Rights Cell, NADRA, Women Development, Local Government, Labour, Social Welfare and other concerned departments.

It was unanimously decided that joint visits would be conducted to brick kilns in order to compile a comprehensive record of registered kilns, the number of workers and their issues.

The meeting further resolved that labourers would be facilitated in obtaining national identity cards, while cases related to child labour, harassment of women, worker's issues and other complaints would be reported to the relevant departments.

Saba Kalwar stressed the need to strengthen the referral mechanism so that cases of affected individuals could be promptly forwarded to the concerned institutions. She emphasized special focus on implementation and called for close coordination among all departments to ensure effective outcomes through collective efforts.

