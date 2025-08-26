Police bust two-member robbery gang, recover cash, weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In a major breakthrough against street crime, Sadar Wah Police have arrested a two-member gang allegedly involved in multiple robbery incidents, recovering cash, mobile phones, and weapons from their possession.

According to SP Pothohar Talha Wali, the arrested suspects were found in possession of Rs31,900 in stolen cash, several snatched mobile phones, and illegal arms.

“The accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action,” he said.

SP Wali reaffirmed the police’s commitment to cracking down on criminal elements, stating, “Those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law”.

