Police Bust Two-member Robbery Gang, Recover Cash, Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM
WAH CANTONMENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In a major breakthrough against street crime, Sadar Wah Police have arrested a two-member gang allegedly involved in multiple robbery incidents, recovering cash, mobile phones, and weapons from their possession.
According to SP Pothohar Talha Wali, the arrested suspects were found in possession of Rs31,900 in stolen cash, several snatched mobile phones, and illegal arms.
“The accused will be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure strict legal action,” he said.
SP Wali reaffirmed the police’s commitment to cracking down on criminal elements, stating, “Those who deprive citizens of their valuable assets cannot escape the grip of law”.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust two-member robbery gang, recover cash, weapons50 seconds ago
-
ADC chairs meeting on anti-human trafficking & child protection52 seconds ago
-
Punjab Home Dept decides to close all unregistered welfare organisations54 seconds ago
-
Orders issued to evacuate areas as major flood witnessed in Chenab river57 seconds ago
-
Federal minister for energy visits Swat to monitor restoration efforts1 minute ago
-
Emergency measures finalized as flood in River Chenab threatens Takht Hazara11 minutes ago
-
Security Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border11 minutes ago
-
Court extends remand of accused in minor's sextortion case11 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 154 connections over default11 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz commends security forces on successful operation against terrorists in Lower Dir11 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Assistant Lineman martyred after falling from electric pole in Havelian11 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Mirpurkhas, explores development initiatives21 minutes ago