Federal Minister For Energy Visits Swat To Monitor Restoration Efforts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 08:40 PM

Federal minister for energy visits Swat to monitor restoration efforts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmed Laghari visited Swat to oversee ongoing efforts for the restoration of electricity following the recent devastating floods in Swat, Buner, and Shangla.

The floods severely impacted electricity infrastructure as water entered PESCO grid stations and swept away hundreds of electric poles and transformers.

Upon his arrival, the minister was warmly received by Chairman PESCO board of Directors, Himayatullah Khan and PESCO CEO, Akhtar Hamid Khan said a release issued by PESCO here Tuesday.

During the visit, the federal minister and PESCO management visited several flood-affected sites to personally monitor the restoration work.

Speaking at a press conference in Swat, Sardar Awais Ahmed Laghari commended the dedication and tireless efforts of PESCO teams which worked around the clock to restore electricity in the region.

CEO PESCO presented a detailed report on the restoration progress. He informed the media that a total of 49 feeders were affected due to the floods. Within the first 12 hours, 12 feeders were successfully restored. This number rose to 19 feeders within 24 hours and by the time of the press conference, 45 feeders had been fully restored.

The minister appreciated Himayatullah Khan and CEO Akhtar Hamid Khan for their exceptional leadership in ensuring the swift restoration of power. “We are here in Swat to ensure the early restoration of electricity. The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are important to us and we stand with them in this difficult time,” the minister stated.

