Emergency measures finalized as flood in River Chenab threatens Takht Hazara

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Waseem, emergency measures have been finalized at Takht Hazara, located along the River Chenab in Tehsil Kot Momin, to tackle the anticipated flood situation.

Assistant Commissioner Kot Momin, Faisal Shehzad Cheema, supervised the arrangements as the river currently carries a flow of around 100,000 to 125,000 cusecs.

With an expected surge of up to 200,000 cusecs, the site has been declared a potential danger point.

According to the Assistant Commissioner, strict monitoring of the situation is underway, while timely evacuation from vulnerable areas is being carried out to prevent any loss of life or property.

He appealed to the public to extend full cooperation with the administration, avoid going near riverbanks, and immediately inform local authorities in case of any emergency.