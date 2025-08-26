- Home
PM Shehbaz Commends Security Forces On Successful Operation Against Terrorists In Lower Dir
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday lauded the officers and personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Police for their professionalism and bravery during a successful security operation in Lower Dir, where nine militants were neutralized.
In a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, PM Shehbaz praised the forces for their “exceptional operational capabilities” and their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation against extremist threats. Referring to the militants as “Fitna-ul-Khawarij”, he congratulated the security agencies for thwarting what he described as their “evil intentions.”
“Our brave officers and personnel of the CTD and Police are working tirelessly day and night to protect our beloved homeland from the menace of terrorism.
The entire nation, including myself, is proud of our courageous security forces,” the Prime Minister said.
Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of civilian lives during the operation, Prime Minister Shehbaz offered prayers for the martyrs and extended heartfelt condolences to their families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured security personnel and directed authorities to ensure they receive the best possible medical care.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed his government's resolve to continue the fight against terrorism and maintain peace and stability across the country.
