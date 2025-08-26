WASA disconnects 154 connections over default

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has disconnected 154 connections of domestic and commercial consumers during an extensive recovery operation across the city. The action also led to the recovery of Rs 7.662 in outstanding dues.

The campaign was carried out in all 18 circles under the supervision of Director Recovery Abdul Salam here on Tuesday.

Special disconnection teams, working under the monitoring of circle in-charges, targeted consumers who had failed to clear their bills despite repeated notices.

Managing Director WASA, Khalid Raza Khan, has instructed the recovery department to continue strict action against defaulters. Consumers have been given a deadline to pay their outstanding bills, failing which their connections will remain disconnected and further legal proceedings will be initiated.