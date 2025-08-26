- Home
- Pakistan
- Security Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border
Security Forces Neutralize 47 Terrorists In Foiled Infiltration Attempt At Pak-Afghan Border
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Security Forces eliminated 47 fitna al Khawarij terrorists while successfully foiling their attempt to infiltrate across the border in the Sambaza area of Balochistan.
According to security sources, the incident took place between August 7 and 9, when a large group of fitna al Khawarij attempted to enter Pakistan’s territory. Most of the killed terrorists were Afghan nationals, they said.
Security sources further revealed that most of the bodies of the terrorists fell on the Afghan side of the border.
Even, 15 days after their deaths, no one from Afghanistan came forward to retrieve the bodies, which remained exposed and decomposed within Afghan territory, they added.
Security sources said that following a "Jirga" with Afghan officials at border on August 25, the bodies were transported on donkeys into Afghanistan.
Security sources described the operation as a major intelligence and operational success, as a large formation of fitna al Khawarij was neutralised before it could carry out any terrorist activity in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency measures finalized as flood in River Chenab threatens Takht Hazara2 minutes ago
-
Security Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border2 minutes ago
-
Court extends remand of accused in minor's sextortion case2 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 154 connections over default3 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz commends security forces on successful operation against terrorists in Lower Dir3 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Assistant Lineman martyred after falling from electric pole in Havelian3 minutes ago
-
Delegation visits Mirpurkhas, explores development initiatives12 minutes ago
-
Punjab Bar Council elections to be held in November12 minutes ago
-
Mohtasib takes notice of long queues of vehicles at D-Chowk13 minutes ago
-
Appeal for help of animals affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa22 minutes ago
-
Minister holds meeting with int’l organizations for assistance to flood affectees23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives across division23 minutes ago