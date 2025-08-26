Court Extends Remand Of Accused In Minor's Sextortion Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A local court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of an accused, involved in sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat, for four more days.
Earlier, the accused, Mian Momin, was produced before a judicial magistrate on completion of his initial five-day physical remand. The investigation officer informed the court that a large cache of material had already been recovered from the suspect, while further digital records were yet to be retrieved.
The officer had sought an additional five-day remand for further investigation, however, the court granted a four-day extension and directed authorities to produce the accused again on August 30.
The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested the accused following a tip-off from an international organisation, which reported the accused’s involvement in the sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat. Pornographic material was recovered from the accused’s mobile phone, including screenshots and screen recordings, in initial investigations.
The NCCIA has registered a case against the suspect under Section 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emergency measures finalized as flood in River Chenab threatens Takht Hazara42 seconds ago
-
Security Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border44 seconds ago
-
Court extends remand of accused in minor's sextortion case46 seconds ago
-
WASA disconnects 154 connections over default49 seconds ago
-
PM Shehbaz commends security forces on successful operation against terrorists in Lower Dir50 seconds ago
-
WAPDA Assistant Lineman martyred after falling from electric pole in Havelian53 seconds ago
-
Delegation visits Mirpurkhas, explores development initiatives11 minutes ago
-
Punjab Bar Council elections to be held in November11 minutes ago
-
Mohtasib takes notice of long queues of vehicles at D-Chowk11 minutes ago
-
Appeal for help of animals affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa21 minutes ago
-
Minister holds meeting with int’l organizations for assistance to flood affectees21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives across division21 minutes ago