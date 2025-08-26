(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A local court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of an accused, involved in sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat, for four more days.

Earlier, the accused, Mian Momin, was produced before a judicial magistrate on completion of his initial five-day physical remand. The investigation officer informed the court that a large cache of material had already been recovered from the suspect, while further digital records were yet to be retrieved.

The officer had sought an additional five-day remand for further investigation, however, the court granted a four-day extension and directed authorities to produce the accused again on August 30.

The National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) arrested the accused following a tip-off from an international organisation, which reported the accused’s involvement in the sextortion of a minor through the social media platform Snapchat. Pornographic material was recovered from the accused’s mobile phone, including screenshots and screen recordings, in initial investigations.

The NCCIA has registered a case against the suspect under Section 22 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.