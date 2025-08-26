Open Menu

KP Governor Meets Catalonia’s Foreign Minister, Discusses Bilateral Ties, Regional Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 08:50 PM

KP Governor meets Catalonia’s Foreign Minister, discusses bilateral ties, regional challenges

BARCELONA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, held a meeting in Barcelona with Catalonia’s Foreign Minister, Jaume Duch, where a wide range of issues were discussed, including bilateral relations, counter-terrorism efforts, support for flood-affected communities, and the promotion of tourism.

During the meeting, Governor Kundi briefed the Catalonian minister on the recent flood devastation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and highlighted the province’s ongoing challenges due to its proximity to Afghanistan, which has exposed it to continuous threats of terrorism.

He also expressed serious concern over India’s imposed war and ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Governor appreciated Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for his clear stance on the Palestinian issue and extended gratitude for Spain’s support during times of conflict between Pakistan and India.

