ADC hails role of doctors, paramedics, nursing, Police, Rescue 1122 against coronavirus

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Noor Alam Khan Mehsud here on Saturday paid tributes to the performance of doctors, paramedic staff, nursing, police, officials of the Rescue 1122 and staff of the district administration during the 100-day fight against coronavirus .

This he said while addressing a press conference at Circuit House in connection with the first 100-day completion against the pandemic.

District Health Officer Dr. Arif Mahmood, Dr. Hafeezullah, Additional SP Aslam Khan Khattak and DSP (Headquarters) Fazlur Rahim Khan Gandapur were also present on the occasion.

He lauded doctors, paramedics, nursing staff, police, officials of the Rescue 1122, persons from the print and electronic media and officials of the district administration for their commitment and dedication in facing the challenging situation as a result of the coronavirus that hit the entire world.

He said that the coronavirus had wreaked havoc all over the world, and by the grace of Almighty Allah, especially in Dera Ismail Khan, measures taken by Health Department, Police, Rescue 1122 and other agencies along with district administration and with the cooperation of the people, the epidemic had been brought under control to great extent.

Noor Alam Khan said that at present there were 55 active cases of coronavirus at local level for which 41 houses had been declared as home quarantined.

He said the district has health facilities including 11 ventilators to deal with any emergency.

He said, the Public Health Laboratory had been operationalised and they had been done 2316 tests. The District Health Office still had 1,500 testing kits.

DHO Dr. Arif Mehmood said that to prevent coronavirus, a social distance of 3 to 6 feet, frequent washing of hands with soap, use of sanitizer, wearing of facemask and other precautionary measures should be taken.

He disclosed that Health department teams screened 32,892 people at the Darazanda entry point of Dera Ismail Khan. Of the 6,300 members of the Tablighi Jamaat, none showed signs of the coronavirus. Awareness messages for prevention of coronavirus were also delivered from house to house, he informed.

He said so far for awareness, four programs were aired on Radio Pakistan, 306 announcements were made in masajid and 1362 religious scholars were informed in that regard. He said that smart lockdown was carried out at three places of the city including Madina Colony, Islamia Colony and Garhi Saduzai on the report of presence of active cases, which had far-reaching results and after gradual improvement in the situation, and certainly smart lockdown would be abolished.