ADC Relief, Human Rights inspect schools in Adenzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Relief and Human Rights Tariq Hussain Thursday inspected schools in Adenzai and took on-the-spot action against absent teachers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Tariq Hussain inspected GPS Terai, GPS Swatanbanda, GHS Badwan in the light of the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Akhtar Ahmed.

During the inspection, some teachers were found absent, against which reports were sent to the education Department for further departmental action.

Some schools lacked basic facilities on which a comprehensive report was prepared and sent to the Education Monitoring Authority.