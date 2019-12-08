Addicts in disguise of beggars irk Islooiites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Roaming around the streets and roads of capital was becoming nuisance for citizens since addicts disguised as beggars keep chasing people for money and food.

Coming across these addicts, when passing through public places such as street corners, bus or taxi stands, has become a routine for islooites when they encounter a stranger who requests for money, food, shelter or ask for something else telling a fake sympathy story.

Addicts, many of them in disguise of street sellers, can be seen begging the motorists on traffic signals of city's main roads including Jinnah Avenue, Constitutional Avenue, Faisal Avenue, Margalla Road and Kashmir Highway, Embassy Road, Aabpara road.

Besides the traffic signals, a big number of these beggars can also be witnessed irking the people with their made-up stories asking for money to buy their drugs which is either heroin, marijuana or intoxicated injections.

One of the citizens pointed out this situation on Twitter tagging the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat to which he responded that action against such beggars/addicts were underway and many of them were being taken to shelter homes being run by the Federal government in different places of the city.

Talking to APP, a banker Amna Amir working in F-7 Markaz said that these beggars had made it impossible to shop or even had dine out with friends and family.

"Yesterday, an elderly person who could barely stand on his feet kept knocking the windowpane of my vehicle despite I politely refuse to give him alms at Gol Chakkar parking in Jinnah Super. He also told me he was not feeling well, however, it could clearly be seen that he was an addict," she added.

Another citizen, Danish Ali said, a number of addicts could be seen in at traffic signals or at the centre of the road without caring about the heavy traffic on big avenues of the city.

Although the local administration has been taking stern actions against such beggars but to identify and hunt their suppliers was as important as dealing with these addicts on the roads.

