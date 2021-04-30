Additional Sessions Judge visits central jail Karak

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Lubna Zaman Friday visited Central Jail Karak and inspected facilities being provided to prisoners.

The judge inspected women barracks, hospital and Langar Khana (jail Kitchen) and expressed satisfaction over cleanliness and security arrangements there.

The Judge met with prisoners and listened to their problems besides receiving applications from them.

Jail Superintendent Nasir khat gave briefing to the judge about facilities being given to inmates.