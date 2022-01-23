UrduPoint.com

Additional Traffic Wardens Deployed To Maintain Flow During Rain

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Additional traffic wardens deployed to maintain flow during rain

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) on Sunday issued directives to the traffic wardens to maintain smooth flow of traffic during rain.

He said that additional staff was deployed at Airport, Murree road, Mall road, Peshwar road, Raja Bazaar, Pirwadhi, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Adiala road, Dhoke Syedan, Masrail road, Chungi No 22, Jhelum road and other important roads to avoid a traffic mess during rain.

The CTO said that cash reward and commendatory certificates would be awarded to those traffic officials who perform their duties with responsibility, adding that the DSPs and sector in-charges have also been directed to issue continuous instructions for maintaining a smooth traffic flow during rain.

He said the CTP put in place effective parking measures besides issuing tickets to the commuters on traffic violation.

He urged the citizens to lodge their complaints on traffic police helpline 051-9272839, 051-9272616 or get guidance during driving.

