Addressing industrialists issues top priority, Abdul Rasheed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2023 ) :The Sindh Ministry of Industries and Commerce was taking serious measures to address the issues of industrialists on a priority basis. Traders and industrialists were playing a crucial role in improving the national economy and providing employment to millions of people, the Sindh government was taking steps to promote industrial areas, said Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh, Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Monday.

He made these remarks while addressing industrialists at a reception ceremony hosted by the Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), held in Kotri.

During the reception, Khalil Ahmed Baloch, Patron and senior member of the Kotri Association of Trade and Industry, highlighted the issues facing the Kotri industrial zone.

He pointed out that there had been a long-standing water shortage issue in the Kotri industrial zone due to the deteriorating water supply pumps and motors that have been in use for over 40 years and are now completely non-functional.

He emphasized the immediate need to upgrade the water supply system to ensure uninterrupted industrial activities. Baloch also mentioned the absence of a fire brigade vehicle at the Kotri site for the past 10 years, which has posed significant risks during incidents, he added requests made to relevant authorities were not entertained.

He requested the secretary industries and commerce to provide a fire brigade vehicle on a priority basis. Apart from this, he also requested measures to solve other problems including provision of funds for the operation of a combined effluent treatment plant, elimination and prevention of encroachment from the Kotri site, and sanitation issues in the area.

On this occasion, Secretary Industries and Commerce Abdul Rasheed Solangi announced that next week, a fire brigade vehicle will be provided, he also directed site officers to immediately prepare a plan with the assistance of members of "KATI", for the replacement of pumps and motors for the new water supply system and its upgradation to resolve the water crisis in the area. He issued orders for the removal of encroachments from the Kotri site, cleaning of the area and sought details from the site engineer, and issued instructions for immediate action.

Addressing on the occasion MD Site Limited Nazar Hussain Jatoi, announced that funds will be provided for the operation of a combined effluent treatment plant next week which will continue regularly every month.

On this occasion, Managing Director Site Limited Nazar Hussain Jatoi, Deputy Chief Engineer Planning and Development Agha Abdul Maneem, Deputy Chief Engineer Karachi and Nooriabad Saifullah, Senior Vice Chairman of "KATI" Muhammad Jafar, vice chairman Colonel (retd) Muhammad Hassan Khosa, Senior Vice President Jamshoro chamber Bhagwandas, president executive club Nooriabad Kanwar Zia ur Rehman, members of "KATI" Muhammad Farrukh, Wazir Alvi, Hanif Godal, Abdul Raheem Rathore, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Sajid, Faheem Sheikh, Muhammad Younis and others were present. Sindh's traditional gifts Ajarak and Sindhi topi were also presented to the guests.