Admin Accelerates Campaign Against Violators Of Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi on Monday accelerated the ongoing campaign to check violations of Corona, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration was conducting raids against violations of SOPs and fines were also being imposed on the violators.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers as soon as possible.

He said that the DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus.

The DC had urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures against Corona as implementation of SOPs is inevitable to control spread of the virus, he added.

Necessary action was also being taken against the violators, he said adding, the new Covid variant is the fastest, fittest and most formidable version of the corona virus that causes Covid-19 for which special precautionary measures should be adopted by all the citizens.

He said, the raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

