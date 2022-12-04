Admin foils seven bids to smuggle wheat flour; recovers 2900 bags

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling seven bids to smuggle wheat flour seized 2900 bags during the last seven days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids and rounded up seven drivers on recovery of 2900 wheat flour bags.

He said, the Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on the directives of the authorities concerned were strictly monitoring all the exit points of Rawalpindi district to foil wheat and flour smuggling bids and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of the Rawalpindi division were being monitored 24/7 to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

