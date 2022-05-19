UrduPoint.com

Admin Imposes Rs 444,000 Fines On Profiteers; Arrests Four

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Admin imposes Rs 444,000 fines on profiteers; arrests four

Rawalpindi District Administration conducted 1554 raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering during last 24 hours and imposed Rs 444,000 fines on 246 violators while three shops were sealed and four violators were sent behind the bars

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing a meeting on Thursday reviewed performance of price Control Magistrates.

According to a district administration spokesman, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal while chairing a meeting on Thursday reviewed performance of price Control Magistrates.

During the meeting, the Commissioner was informed that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against profiteers, hoarders and the violators were being imposed heavy fines.

He was informed that 219 raids were conducted in Gujar Khan Tehsil and fines amounting to Rs 14,500 were imposed on seven violators. Similarly, operations were conducted in Kahuta and Rs 25,000 fines were imposed on 29 profiteers.

137 raids were conducted by Price Control Magistrates in Kalar Syedan and fines amounting to Rs 46,500 were imposed for 58 violations.

Similarly, administration officers also conducted raids in Kotli Sattian, Murree, Taxila, Rwp Cantt, Rawalpindi City, Rwp Saddar division and other areas and the teams took action against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.

