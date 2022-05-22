Admin starts sale of subsidized flour at Rs 490 per 10 kg bag

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of the Punjab government has started sale of subsidized flour at Rs 490 per 10 kg bag to provide relief to the citizens.

According to a district government spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had directed the District food Controller to establish subsidized flour sale points in whole Rawalpindi district.

DC Rawalpindi had also visited Jhanda Chichi Bazar to check display of rate lists and enforcement of government notified rates at shops, he added.

The spokesman informed that Rawalpindi District Administration on the orders of the DC was regularly conducting raids in seven tehsils of the district to check profiteering and taking action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The shops of the violators were also being sealed, he added.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Noor ul Amin Mengal also regularly reviewing performance of price Control Magistrates, he added.

The Commissioner had directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders and the violators should be imposed heavy fines.

The Commissioner had instructed the officers concerned to visit different markets on daily basis and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens.

Cases should also be registered against the rules violators and they should be sent behind the bars, the Commissioner said adding the rate lists must be displayed at prominent places at the shops.