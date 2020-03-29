Administration providing ration among deserve people: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator, Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said the administration was providing the ration and other edible items to deserving and the poor as a relief in such a difficult situation.

The government was taking practical steps and efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to ptv.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself reviewing the government's measures to contain and curtail the pandemic in order to facilitate the masses. The government under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan was giving priority to the health sector, which was neglected during the previous governments, he added.

The senator said the volunteers work and task force would be formed with an aim to all the segment of society would contribute their services jointly to curb deadly disease.