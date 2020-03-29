UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Administration Providing Ration Among Deserve People: Senator

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 08:40 PM

Administration providing ration among deserve people: Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Senator, Faisal Javed Khan Sunday said the administration was providing the ration and other edible items to deserving and the poor as a relief in such a difficult situation.

The government was taking practical steps and efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to ptv.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was himself reviewing the government's measures to contain and curtail the pandemic in order to facilitate the masses. The government under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan was giving priority to the health sector, which was neglected during the previous governments, he added.

The senator said the volunteers work and task force would be formed with an aim to all the segment of society would contribute their services jointly to curb deadly disease.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Sunday All Government PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministry supports UAE artists by purchasin ..

16 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn in market cap

2 hours ago

Spain&#039;s coronavirus deaths jump by 838 in new ..

2 hours ago

ERC to launch initiatives to contain spread of COV ..

3 hours ago

78 new deaths, 1,702 additional coronavirus cases ..

3 hours ago

Letters of guarantee surge to AED4.533 trillion in ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.