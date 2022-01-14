Administrator chairs meeting of revenue & recovery dept

Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari Friday directed Taluka Municipal Administration's (TMAs) revenue department to ensure maximum recovery of dues in least possible time

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari Friday directed Taluka Municipal Administration's (TMAs) revenue department to ensure maximum recovery of dues in least possible time.

He was chairing a meeting of heads of revenue and recovery departments of TMAs at his office here, which was attended by all the concerned officers.He said negligence would not be tolerated in recovery of TMAs' dues.

The meeting briefed about the recovery position in various departments in light of the targets fixed for the current financial year.

Ansari urged the officers to improve their performance and ensure maximum recovery so that the financial position of TMAs could be strengthened.He said all the officers should make their departments active and operational.

He directed all the heads of departments to further expedite recovery campaign and assign the duty to all subordinate officers in this connection.