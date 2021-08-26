Administrator directs to finalize development works with in stipulated time

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday met with officials concerned of Finance, Law and Engineering departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and directed them to ensure completion of development works with in stipulated time.

In a separate meeting with the officers of the Engineering department, the Administrator called for the early completion of development programs in the city, said a KMC spokesperson.

Director General Technical KMC, Shabih Ul Hasnain Zaidi and other officers of Works department and Chief Engineer KDA Khalid Masroor were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said objective of infrastructure development is to provide maximum facilities to the citizens.

He said in a big city like Karachi, the importance of these projects is doubled because the common man has a direct connection with them.

Barrister Murtaza directed the officers to pay special attention to development works and gave priority to the needs of the people.

He directed that development works should be completed within the stipulated time and there must be continuous monitoring as the fruitful results of development works could be achieved if they were completed on time.

He directed that in the light of past experience, all the work should be done and priority be given to those projects which could bring more benefits to people.

He said that he himself would continue to monitor all the works and would ensure that development work would continue smoothly.

Meanwhile, the administrator Karachi held another meeting with officials of KMC Law department including Legal Adviser Azra Muqeem and discussed legal issues of KMC.

Barrister Murtaza directed to ensure follow up KMC cases pending in the courts and officers must keep in view the interest of the institution and the city.

In a third meeting with the officials of the Finance department, Administrator Karachi discussed the financial affairs of the KMC and stressed upon the need streamline financial affairs.