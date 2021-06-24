(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Administrator Hyderabad Captain (Retd) Altaf Hussain Saryo on Thursday vowed to restore the lost glory of the historic city by improving the performance of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

"We are living in the 21st century amidst outdated standards and there is the need to introduce new technologies to provide basic civic facilities to the citizens as being exercised by the other countries of the world", he said while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here.

At present, he said, 70 percent of the total available vehicles of HMC needed repair and maintenance and there were only six to seven hundred trolleys available for lifting garbage from roads and streets.

Besides repair and maintenance of faulty vehicles, HMC required four hundred more vehicles with POL allocations for disposal of garbage, he said.

The estimated cost of monthly fuel expenses of HMC is around rupees seven to eight million.

Similarly, he informed that around two thousand sanitary workers were required to ensure cleanliness as compared to 15 to 20 sanitary workers engaged in each union council.

The monthly expenses of HMC were Rs.

140 million of which, the provincial government was providing Rs. 125 million, he said and added that despite the facts, all out efforts were being made to ensure cleanliness of the city.

He called upon the citizens, particularly the business community, to extend their support to HMC so that the corporation could be able to restore the lost glory of one of the historic cities of the country.

"Our liabilities have surged to Rs.360 million but the HMC's annual income is Rs.130 million. Our expenses are higher and I don't understand why the HMC has been overstaffed," he said.

The chamber's Muhammad Nasir drew his attention towards the issues of street lights, lack of desilting of the drains, encroachment and open manholes.

The HCSTSI's former President Doulat Ram Lohano said the chamber had several times requested the HMC not to dump solid waste outside the schools but, he lamented, no heed was paid to the request.

Earlier, President HCSTSI Saleemuddin Qureshi in his welcome address highlighted the civic issues being faced by the citizens and demanded Sindh Chief Minister to provide sufficient grant to HMC to address the grievances of the citizens.