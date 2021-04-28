Administrator Karachi directs for arrangements before upcoming monsoon season

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed Wednesday directed his sub ordinate staffers to make all arrangements before upcoming monsoon season.

"The existing de-watering pumps of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation should be kept ready and if more pumps are required, immediate purchase should be made. Full arrangements will be made all over Karachi for the monsoon season this year," the Administrator said this while addressing a meeting to review measures for upcoming monsoon season.

Director General Works Shabh ul Hassan Zaidi, Senior Director Coordination Khalid Khan, Chief Engineers of all districts, XEN and others officers Engineering Department, Municipal Services, Land Department were also present on the occasion.

The administrator said that this time the entire responsibility of storm water drainage and other matters has been handed over to the Engineering Department while other concerned officers and employees will work under it. Additional staff and resources will also be provided to the Engineering Department.

Laeeq Ahmed said that during the rains, all the officers and employees, including him, will be present on the roads to assist the citizens.

"Every effort will be made to complete the drainage process as soon as possible and remove the stagnant water safely," he added.

The administrator directed that rainwater drainage should be planned from now on 11 underpasses and 106 roads managed by KMC so that any emergency situation could be dealt with in a timely and efficient manner.

He said that trucks and other vehicles should also be arranged ahead of time to move the de-watering pumps from one place to another in case of emergency during rains.

He said that that special attention should be paid to the tail areas where there are more water accumulation points. "Arrangements should be made in the light of past experiences so that the citizens can be protected from any untoward situation," he said.

He directed the Director General of Works to make immediate attention to the work of making the roads motorable and in the West district wherever necessary.

Laeeq Ahmed directed the Chief Engineer Electrical and Mechanical to continue the maintenance and repair work of street lights and special attention should be paid to it during the monsoon season so that the roads remain bright and there is no obstruction in the drainage works.

The administrator said that as a central local body, KMC would fulfill its responsibilities throughout the city with regard to the monsoon and every effort would be made to ensure teamwork to fecilitate the citizens.

He asked the officers to immediately implement the instructions given and adopt a strategy that would solve the problems of the people and enable them to enjoy the rainy season without facing any difficulty.