Administrator Karachi for construction of roads

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman on Thursday observed that roads leading to Korangi Industrial Zone need to be constructed and repaired as soon as possible and all possible efforts would be made to resolve the municipal issues of Korangi Industrial Zone.

He said this while speaking in the meeting with the office bearers and members of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry in the KATI head office on Thursday.

The President of KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman and Vice President Muslim S. Mohamedi, Zubair Chaya, Zahid Saeed and other members also spoke on this occasion.

Earlier Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman was welcomed by businessmen, industrialists and members on his arrival at the KATI head office. Later while speaking in the meeting, he listened to the problems of KATI-administered areas in Korangi.

Dr. Syed Saif said that his was looking for the people throwing garbage on the causeway and he would discuss this issue with the CEO of the Cantonment board.

He said that a unique mechanism was needed for further improvement at Shahrah-e- Faisal, while all the intersections of the city were going to beautify, there were some difficulties in solving the problems but it was our responsibility to correct them.

He said cleaning of rain drains was among priorities before the onset of monsoon, besides greening of Malir river would be started soon.

KMC would involve DMCs and other stakeholders in providing basic infrastructure to the industrial as well as residential areas of the city.

Additional fire tenders have been provided in all the industrial zones of Karachi so that any emergency situation can be controlled immediately.

The President KATI Faraz-ur-Rehman said their federation is doing its responsibility to make the Korangi industrial zone better. The plan was to build a new bridge in place of existing Jam Sadiq bridge is under consideration, which would be implemented immediately, it was the responsibility of the government to provide a permanent solution to the problems of Karachi. We were working to beautify all intersections on S.M Munir Road in Korangi Industrial area.

He thanked Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman that the provision of additional fire tenders and personnel was helping in speedy control of various fire incidents in the Korangi Industrial zone as more than 400 fire incidents were brought under immediate control last year owing to these measures.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman was presented a shield on this occasion by the governing body of Korangi Association of Trade & Industry.