Administrator Karachi For Improving Markets To Increase Recovery

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 07:38 PM

Administrator Karachi for improving markets to increase recovery

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the markets managed by KMC would be improved in order to increase the recovery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday said that the markets managed by KMC would be improved in order to increase the recovery.

"The Estate department should prepare complete data in this regard and the staff assigned for recovery must be made active. Special arrangements have been made for cleanliness in KMC markets. Meetings will be held regularly to review the performance of the Estate department," the Administrator said this while presiding over a follow-up meeting on the Esate department in his office here, said a statement.

On this occasion, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Estate Samira Hussain and Director Estate Imran Siddiqui were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said"Recovery is very essential and the Estate department has a central position in this regard." "No productive work can be done without improving the revenue collection situation in any institution," he said.

The Administrator Karachi directed the concerned officers to improve the efficiency of their respective departments.

He said"Efforts will continue at all levels to restore infrastructure and increase civic amenities in the city." He said that modern technology should be used to improve and secure the assets of KMC so that all matters can be conducted in a transparent manner.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed Estate department to get regular work reports from its recovery officers and based on this, strategies must be prepared for the future.

He said"Revenue from KMC markets will be spent on improvement of the city."The Administrator said"The revenue of KMC will increase and help the institution stand on its feet."He said"There is a ban on the use and sale of plastic shopping bags in KMC markets."

