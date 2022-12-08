Administrator Karachi honored at a farewell

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday held a farewell meeting with officers and employees in his office at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday held a farewell meeting with officers and employees in his office at Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

KMC officers and staff took pictures with Murtaza Wahab and paid tribute to him for his service in KMC.

Senior Director Anti-Encroachment Imran Rajput, Senior Director Charged Parking Kanwar Ayub, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director Estate Muhammad Imran, Director City Warden Raja Rustam, Secretary to Administrator Muhammad Zafar, Director Protocol Abdul Rahim Qudwai, representatives of various unions and staff of the Administrator Secretariat met with Murtaza Wahab.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab distributed new uniforms to the City Wardens on the last day as Administrator Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the officers and staff of KMC worked diligently during his tenure and he was proud of these officers.

"KMC officers want to work and during the recent past when Karachi was suffering due to rains, our departments performed their duties with utmost responsibility, hard work and dedication, despite 150 mm of rain, the city did not close down," he added.

"The journey of construction and development of Karachi should continue and the government of Sindh is taking steps to resolve the problems of the city," he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that it was an honor to serve the citizens of Karachi and he had served with good intentions and dedication.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that KMC is the largest local body in Pakistan and this body should be strengthened so that it can solve the local problems of the citizens.

City Wardens expressed their happiness to get uniforms after a long time and appreciated the efforts of Barrister Murtaza Wahab.

Later, when the administrator Murtaza Wahab left the MC, the officers and staff saw him off warmly and wished him well.

He also inspected the medical camp organized jointly by Essa Laboratory and KMC, where various tests were being conducted.

While giving a briefing, Manager Corporate Ayesha Mumtaz said that so far blood samples of hundreds of employees have been obtained in the camp and they will be informed about the results of these tests.

Essa Laboratory will continue to organize camps at different places in collaboration with the KMC.