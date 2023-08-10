Open Menu

Admissions Underway In Autumn Semester At IUB

Published August 10, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Autumn 2023 admission campaign is going on in full swing at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Admissions are underway in a total of 223 BS programs, 88 MPhil, and 51 PhD programs in Bahawalpur Campuses, Bahawalnagar Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, Liaquatpur, and Ahmedpur East Campuses.

On the direction of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar, the Central Admission Cell and Liaison Office in Abbasia Campus is facilitating the aspirant candidates. In the autumn 2023 admission campaign, 62500 students have submitted their applications so far and their merit lists are being displayed on the university website.

Admissions are underway in the Faculty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of education, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Faculty of Computing, Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy are included.

Students seeking admission to these programs can apply online at the university website eportal.iub.edu.pk.

