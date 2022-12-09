UrduPoint.com

ADR Act Extended To Whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published December 09, 2022

ADR Act extended to whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended KP Alternate Dispute Resolution Act, 2020 (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Act No.XIVIII has been extended to whole Khyber Pakhtukhwa province.

This was announced during a meeting regarding Alternative Dispute Resolution Act 2020 here in the Home & Tribal Affairs Department here on Friday.

The Alternate Dispute Resolution Act was earlier enforced in 16 districts of the province and extended to the remaining 19 districts curtail the burden of cases on courts and improve law and order situation in the province.

Under the Act, arbitration committees of 50 members have been established in each district while the Home & Tribal Affairs Department is empowered to increase the number of arbitrators of the committee. The Home & Tribal Affairs Department has also issued a formal notification for the extension of the Act to the whole province.

