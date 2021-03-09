UrduPoint.com
Advisor Assures Reopening Of Road For Kohat Tableeghi Markaz

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:07 PM

Advisor assures reopening of road for Kohat Tableeghi Markaz

Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday visited Tableeghi Markaz Kohat where he listened to the issues of elders of Tableeghi Jumaat with regard to closure of road by the Railways Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science and Information Technology, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday visited Tableeghi Markaz Kohat where he listened to the issues of elders of Tableeghi Jumaat with regard to closure of road by the Railways Department.

Taking prompt action on the issue Ziaullah Bangash made a phone call to Federal Railways Minister, Azam Swati and asked him for assistance in addressing the issue.

He also contacted the Railways authorities concerned and directed them to find a workable solution to the issue so that the closed road could be reopened for the convenience of the Tableeghi Jumaat.

More Stories From Pakistan

