Advisor To PM Seeks Stakeholder Consensus On Social Media Regulation To Curb Misuse
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM
Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday laws to regulate social media and mitigate its negative effects on the general public was much needed
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday laws to regulate social media and mitigate its negative effects on the general public was much needed.
Speaking to a private news channel, he highlighted the necessity, justification, and effectiveness of such legislation, provided if it was not misused.
He said that journalist organizations and other stakeholders have also acknowledged the need for a regulatory framework. However, he noted that the barriers to prevent misuse of the law must be carefully considered in drafting the law.
Advisor said that journalist organizations did not oppose the defamation law but felt that the consultation process with them was incomplete.
He suggested that this consultation could still be carried out to ensure comprehensive input from all relevant parties.
Answering a question, he said that he regularly called for political dialogue over the past two months. However, he said that there needs to be a positive response from the opposition for meaningful progress.
Rana Sanaullah said, "As a political worker, I believe we should meet for negotiations without conditions to find solutions to all problems." He expressed his readiness to facilitate such meetings, viewing it as an honor.
He urged political leaders, stakeholders, social leaders and journalists to play their roles in fostering an environment for political dialogue.
Recent Stories
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues
Departments urge to ensure effective representation of policies in budget
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee
Govt seeks private sector support to address fiscal constraints and promote PPPs
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Larkana chairs meeting to discuss various public interest issues1 minute ago
-
Mayor order ensuring facilities at heatstroke relief camps2 minutes ago
-
Pirzada presides meeting, discusses development projects1 minute ago
-
Commissioner inspects HFH's revamping work2 minutes ago
-
Govt striving for industrial development of Sindh: Ikramullah Dharejo2 minutes ago
-
Govt restructures Pakistan Central Cotton Committee2 minutes ago
-
KP CM visits Iranian consulate condoles Ebrahim Raisi death1 minute ago
-
RPO suspends three SHOs over illegal detention1 minute ago
-
PDA decides construction of 8 underpasses/flyovers on Ring Road1 minute ago
-
Law minister meets Canadian High Commissioner1 minute ago
-
Turkiye, Pakistan determined to increase bilateral trade to $5b: Turkish Ambassador1 minute ago
-
Symposium held on perception management, national integration, entrepreneurship12 minutes ago